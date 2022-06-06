Kate Bush Reacts to ‘Stranger Things’-Led “Running Up That Hill” Success: “It’s All Really Exciting!”

Kate Bush is as excited as anyone that her 1985 single “Running Up That Hill” is shooting up the charts again after appearing in the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Bush, who very rarely makes public statements or appearances these days, posted a personal note on her website to show her appreciation for the recent outpouring of love for her song and all the new fans discovering her music. “You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” the Brit music icon wrote. “It features the song, “Running Up That Hill” which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show—I love it too!”

She continued, “Because of this, “Running Up That Hill” is charting around the world and has entered the U.K. chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.”

In the days after season four of Stranger Things dropped on Netflix, “Running Up That Hill” posted an 8,700 percent increase in global streams on Spotfiy on May 30 compared to its total on May 25, the day prior to the premiere. Currently, the song is No.1 on Spotify’s Top 50 U.S. streaming chart, and No.2 on the company’s Top 50 Global chart, just behind Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” The song has also hit No. 2 in Australia’s ARIA chart.