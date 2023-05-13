Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Appearance at Piano During Eurovision Song Contest

Kate Middleton added some star power to the opening of Saturday’s Eurovision Song Contest.

During the televised broadcast for the annual music competition that aired on BBC One and Peacock, the Princess of Wales performed piano as part of a pre-recorded introduction ahead of the event’s final performances. She performed a bit of the Kalush Orchestra song “Stefania,” which was the Ukrainian group’s winning entry at last year’s Eurovision. Other musicians to appear at various points in the segment included Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ms Banks and Joss Stone.

Footage of the performance was shared on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales. “A #Eurovision surprise,” the post’s caption read. “A pleasure to join @kalush.official in a special performance of last year’s winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool.”

The princess, who is married to William, Prince of Wales, was filmed performing from the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. Typically, the country that won the previous year’s competition serves as host, but this year’s Eurovision takes place in Liverpool in the U.K., due to security concerns with holding the event in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the nation.

Kate’s in-laws, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, made a brief prerecorded appearance in the broadcast of the Eurovision semifinals that aired earlier this month. The pair also appeared in a pretaped American Idol segment that aired Sunday on ABC.

William and Kate were among the guests at King Charles III’s coronation that was held May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey.