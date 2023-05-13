×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Appearance at Piano During Eurovision Song Contest

The Princess of Wales was part of a pretaped segment for the annual music competition that aired Saturday.

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton added some star power to the opening of Saturday’s Eurovision Song Contest.

During the televised broadcast for the annual music competition that aired on BBC One and Peacock, the Princess of Wales performed piano as part of a pre-recorded introduction ahead of the event’s final performances. She performed a bit of the Kalush Orchestra song “Stefania,” which was the Ukrainian group’s winning entry at last year’s Eurovision. Other musicians to appear at various points in the segment included Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ms Banks and Joss Stone.

Related Stories

EUROVISION 2023
Lifestyle

How to Stream Eurovision 2023 Online in the U.S.

King Charles III Coronation
TV

TV Ratings: 10.9M U.S. Viewers Watch King Charles III's Coronation

Footage of the performance was shared on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales. “A #Eurovision surprise,” the post’s caption read. “A pleasure to join @kalush.official in a special performance of last year’s winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool.”

The princess, who is married to William, Prince of Wales, was filmed performing from the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. Typically, the country that won the previous year’s competition serves as host, but this year’s Eurovision takes place in Liverpool in the U.K., due to security concerns with holding the event in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the nation.

Kate’s in-laws, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, made a brief prerecorded appearance in the broadcast of the Eurovision semifinals that aired earlier this month. The pair also appeared in a pretaped American Idol segment that aired Sunday on ABC.

William and Kate were among the guests at King Charles III’s coronation that was held May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad