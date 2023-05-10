Keanu Reeves’ Band Dogstar Reunites, Sets Performance for BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival

Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar has reunited.

The actor plays bass for the rock group, which also includes guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose and drummer Rob Mailhouse.

The group will mark their official reunion with a May 27 performance at BottleRock Napa Valley music festival, where they will play music from a forthcoming album. It will mark their first public performance in two decades.

The band has been teasing their reunion and potential new music on their social media accounts, but the news wasn’t officially announced until Wednesday.

The band was together from the mid-1990s through the early 2000s, releasing an EP (Quattro Formaggi) and two albums (Our Little Visionary and Happy Ending, the latter of which included a cover of the Carpenters’ “Superstar”).

The group also played at various venues around the country and at festivals including Glastonbury and opened for David Bowie and Bon Jovi. Their last performance was in 2002 in Japan before breaking up.