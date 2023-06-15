Keke Palmer Praises Taylor Swift’s Song Writing Skills: “Her Pen Is Lethal”

Keke Palmer is not holding back on expressing her love for Taylor Swift and her songwriting skills.

During Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, the Nope star praised the “All Too Well” singer, who is currently on her Eras Tour, for her infamous lyrics and hit songs.

“Taylor Swift. She has done it, baby. She did it,” Palmer said. “When everybody counted her out, I mean, whether you listen to her music or not, mama is a skilled writer. Her pen is lethal, let’s understand that. Her pen is lethal, honey.”

The actress and singer continued, “Mama had me at, you know, ‘Our song is the slamming screen door.’ She had me there, you know what I’m saying? And then I was like, then I kind of got off, I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m not, I don’t listen to that.’ That was when I was a teenager.”

But then when Palmer recently heard the singer’s hit songs “Anti‐Hero” and “The Man,” she was hooked again.

Swift, who is in the process of re-recording her first six studio albums after being unable to buy the master recordings of her back catalog of music, has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart nine times during her career. Last month, she revealed her next re-recorded album will be Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Palmer’s comments come following a recent social media interaction she had with the singer. The actress posted a video on Instagram in May of her singing Swift and Ice Spice’s latest single “Karma,” writing in the caption, “It’s always going to be miss Swift’s lyricism for me. It’s always some fluffy vibes with weighted ass sentiment.”

Swift went on to respond in the comments, saying, “Omg I love u so much.”