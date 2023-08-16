Usher Releases ‘Boyfriend’ Music Video Featuring Keke Palmer Following Viral Vegas Serenade

Usher has released the video for his latest song “Boyfriend,” inspired by and starring Keke Palmer.

The sultry video arrived Wednesday, and sees Usher proclaiming at the top of the song, “Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me” before going on to sing, “Well he should know I’m pretty easy to find, just look for me wherever he sees you.” At other points in the song, Usher promises that he’s “wherever” she is, including “when you slow dance by yourself,” adding, “in your head, since I’m not in your bed, you just imagine.”

The duo first teased the video for Usher’s latest single on Tuesday in their own separate social media posts. Each shared a brief 15-second trailer, which saw the Nope and Hustlers actress strutting down a hotel hallway after giving the camera seductive looks while seated at a vanity and sipping champagne, while the “Burn” and “Yeah!” singer-songwriter seemingly walked the warmly lit halls of a concert venue.

The entire video is a tongue-in-cheek reference to a social media drama that transpired in early July after Darius Jackson, the father of Palmer’s first child, criticized her in numerous tweets about her decision to wear a black, partially sheer outfit with a bodysuit underneath to an Usher concert in Vegas.

Jackson’s initial and now-deleted statement quoted a post from the producer-actress and new mom that featured her being serenaded by the eight-time Grammy winner. “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom,” he said at the time, before receiving a wave of social media backlash that he also responded to in another deleted tweet.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” Jackson wrote. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

At one point, Jackson deleted his Twitter before reactivating it amid the online drama, and has since removed photos of him and Palmer from his social media, reports People. Palmer, meanwhile, subtly addressed the online attention by releasing a line of T-shirts, which she promoted on her Instagram.

“One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! ‘IM A MOTHA’ and ‘Stevie to the bullshit’ shirts available NOW!” Palmer wrote in the video post’s caption. “To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore.”

In an interview with People, Usher addressed the viral concert video, telling the outlet, “I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that’s what I hope came out of it.”

He continued, “It was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song. Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to. But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”