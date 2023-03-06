Kelly Rowland Signs With UTA for Global Representation (Exclusive)

Grammy-winning singer and actress Kelly Rowland has signed with UTA for global representation in all areas.

Rowland has won four Grammy Awards and has been a chart-topping performer since Destiny’s Child launched its self-titled debut album in 1998. She has released four solo albums and has launched hits like “Stole,” “Dilemma” with Nelly, “Like This” and “When Love Takes Over” with David Guetta. Her massive hit “Motivation” won top R&B song at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards and song of the year at the 2011 Soul Train Music Awards.

The 42-year-old has also built her film and TV résumé over the last two decades. She is set to star in and produce Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa on Netflix. Her other film credits include Paramount’s Fantasy Football, Netflix’s The Curse of Bridge Hollow, Bad Hair, The Seat Filler and Freddy vs. Jason, among others.

She starred in and produced the Lifetime holiday franchise Merry Liddle Christmas and has appeared in TV series like CBS’ The Equalizer, L.A.’s Finest, HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show and Fox’s Empire. She won the 2020 NAACP Image Award for outstanding guest performance in a comedy or drama series for her portrayal of Gladys Knight in BET’s American Soul.

Rowland has also appeared as a judge and coach on several competition shows including The X Factor and The Voice.

She will continue to be represented by Jennifer McDaniels and Del Shaw Moonves.