Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie to Host 2022 CMT Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie have been tapped to host the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

This marks Ballerini’s second time as co-host, after sharing emcee duties with Kane Brown in 2021. Mackie also is no stranger to the CMT Music Awards, having presented the video of the year award to Carrie Underwood last year.

Over her career, Ballerini has earned two Grammy Award nominations, won two ACM Awards and two CMA Awards, and has received multiple nominations from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, CMA Awards, CMT Awards and People’s Choice Awards. She also was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2019. At the time, she was the Opry’s youngest member in its nearly 100-year history.

Mackie is best known for his role as Sam Wilson/The Falcon in Marvel movies including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in addition to the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Other credits include 8 Mile, Million Dollar Baby, The Manchurian Candidate, We Are Marshall and The Hurt Locker.

The CMT Music Awards, which bills itself as “country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show” is set to air live from Nashville on Monday, April 11, from 8-11 p.m. ET (delayed PT). For the first time, the show will air on CBS; it also will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The CMT Music Awards is executive produced by Margaret Comeaux (CMT), John Hamlin (Switched On Entertainment), Leslie Fram (CMT) and Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment); Patrizia DiMaria (Ladypants Productions) is co-executive producer; Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are executives in charge of production; Shanna Strassberg and Taryn Hurd are talent producers.