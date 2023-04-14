×
 
Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Lionel Richie to Perform at King Charles III Coronation Concert

The British pop group Take That, singers Bryn Terfel and Freya Ridings and composer Alexis Ffrench will also take the stage on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7.

Global music icons are set to dominate a celebration concert for the coronation of King Charles III on May 7.

The first performers announced to take the stage at Windsor Castle include pop icons Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, the British band Take That and singer-songwriter Freya Ridings.

“To share the stage with the other performers at The Coronation Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honor and a celebration,” Richie said in a statement on Friday. The “We Are The World” charity single co-writer, who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, was earlier named as the first global ambassador for The Prince’s Trust, a key charity for King Charles III and so was widely tipped to perform at the coronation celebration.

The BBC, which will produce and broadcast the concert, also said opera stars Andrea Bocelli and Bryn Terfel will perform a duet together, and that classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench will also appear at the coronation celebration.

They are expected to perform in front of the newly-crowned King, the Queen Consort and an audience of around 20,000 people as the concert is also heard or seen on the BBC’s radio and TV platforms and elsewhere internationally.

Additional talent for the star-studded concert will be announced in the coming weeks, with speculation over which music stars will perform having dominated tabloid papers in the U.K. for weeks.

The official coronation of King Charles III, following a period of mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

