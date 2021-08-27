Kiss Concert Canceled After Paul Stanley Tests Positive for COVID-19

Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, and Paul Stanley of KISS perform onstage during the Tribeca Festival screening of 'Biography: KISStory' at Battery Park in June.

Kiss announced late Thursday night that their concert scheduled just outside Pittsburgh had been canceled after lead vocalist Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID. While a new date is yet to be announced, the band said the show has been postponed.

“Tonight’s #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID,” the band tweeted alongside a full statement. “More information about show dates will be made available ASAP.”

Ahead of the band’s announcement, Stanley took to Twitter to shoot down rumors about how severe his symptoms were. “PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU!” Stantey tweeted. “My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense.” In a subsequent tweet, he wrote, “I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow.”

The glam rockers are currently on their End of the Road Tour, billed as their final trek ever, which kicked off in January 2019 and then had to reschedule dozens of 2020 dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. They resumed touring just last week in Massachusetts and have U.S. dates scheduled through October in Florida, followed by a December stint in Las Vegas and international dates booked through July 2022.

Tonight's #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP. Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/5UBvXmfWCY — KISS (@kiss) August 26, 2021

PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 26, 2021

A Full Press Release Will Be Issued Shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 27, 2021

