Kurt Cobain’s Self-Portrait, Elton John’s Piano, Prince’s Guitar and More Items Nab Nearly $5M at 3-Day Music-Themed Auction

A slew of items once owned by industry icons nabbed a total of nearly $5 million during a three-day auction organized by Julien’s Auctions, including Kurt Cobain’s self-portrait caricature, Elton John’s grand piano and Prince’s electric guitar.

More than 1,000 were on the block during the event, which took place from Friday-Sunday, including instruments, memorabilia, wardrobe and personal property owned and used by recording artists from all genres. Other artists represented in the auction included Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Cher, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Jimi Hendrix, Bernie Taupin, Tom Petty, Tupac Shakur, Whitney Houston, The Doors and Little Richard.

Cobain’s drawing, which was created during the band’s 1992 promotional tour for Nevermind, sold for $281,250, which was 28 times its original estimate of $10,000.

A 1994 blue Cloud guitar commissioned and owned by Prince sold for $281,250, nearly five times its original estimate of $60,000.

A glossy red Yamaha Elton John Signature Series C-1 Baby Grand Piano signed by John, together with a matching high-gloss red bench, sold for $150,000. Meanwhile, the signed, handwritten lyrics by Bernie Taupin for John’s hit single “Candle in the Wind” sold for $76,800.

Elsewhere, the black jersey and net cutout bodysuit and matching black motorcycle jacket that Cher wore in the music video for “If I Could Turn Back Time” sold for $115,200.

Alex Van Halen’s custom designed Ludwig drum kit which sold for $230,400, while five Charvel EVH Art Series electric guitars designed, hand striped and played by Eddie Van Halen also were on the block. Among them was the “Last One!” Stealth black body with a silver hand-striped designed by Van Halen, possibly in tribute to his EVH Wolfgang guitar, sold for $51,200.

A custom-made Pearl drum kit that was used by KISS drummer Eric Singer sold for $75,000.

To see all the items and what they sold for, click here.