L.A.’s The Comedy Store Launching New Record Label (Exclusive)

The Comedy Store is looking to tap into its past and future with the launch of Comedy Store Records.

The new venture, which kicks off Oct. 13 with Launch Label Night at the iconic Los Angeles club, will be a full-service record label that will mine the Comedy Store’s rich vault to issue hourlong albums, EPs and specialty projects to be distributed via physical and digital media.

Alternative Distribution Alliance will distribute content from the label, which will also be a home for original video content, a podcast network and a merchandising.

The label will be headed by former Warner Music Group exec Jon Sosis, who serves as president of Comedy Store Records. Comedy Store CEO Peter Shore will also co-run the label alongside Sosis, who also hopes to publish material from new comics who come in through the club.

“We’re envisioning this a step toward honoring the rich tradition of comedy albums from back in the Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Lenny Bruce era — when listening to a vinyl was a time of wonderment and joy,” said Comedy Store CEO Peter Shore.

Shore added: “We plan to offer vinyl for many of our titles. We hope to resurrect our old anniversary shows and hope all those comedy store alumni will join in our new endeavor while also tapping into the current crop of burgeoning stand-up who frequent our artist colony.”