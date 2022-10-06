LA3C, Penske Media’s Inaugural Culture and Creativity Festival, Unveils Full Music Lineup

LA3C, Penske Media’s inaugural culture and creativity festival, on Thursday unveiled the full lineup of performers for the two-day event, which takes place Dec. 10-11 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park in downtown L.A.

Newly announced mainstage performers include Free Nationals, Gerardo Ortiz, Fonseca, Marc Seguí, Shawn Wasabi, Monogem, Shea Diamond and Chicocurlyhead.

As previously announced, three-time Grammy-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion and Latin chart-topper Maluma will headline the festival, with performances by K-pop group Seventeen and rapper Snoop Dogg. Stallion will take the stage Dec. 10, while Maluma will headline Dec. 11.

LA3C aims to celebrate the city’s diversity and creative communities and to connect people through some of the most influential and inspiring music, food and art in the city.

“We are thrilled to share our full music lineup today,” said Juan Mora, CEO of LA3C. “Our goals were to create a lineup that celebrates the range of musical genres Los Angeles offers including pop, hip-hop, R&B, K-pop, regional Mexican music, EDM and more and for attendees to discover new artists while enjoying names they know and love.”

LA3C on Thursday also announced a partnership with HIN Events LLC, Hot Import Nights Brand, an indoor/outdoor automotive lifestyle event producer. As part of the partnership, HIN Events will host a second stage featuring headliner Mustard and performance sets from AJ Hernz, ARIUS, Cam Girl, Freya Fox, Kill Bambi, Kim Lee, LOLO, Lucky Light, Madds, MEIRLIN, Peach and Vice.

“The Hot Import Nights Brand began in California, with our very first event in Long Beach,” said Michael Munar, CEO of HIN Events LLC. ”We are immensely proud of our L.A. heritage and how we have grown our events around the world celebrating cars, music, gaming, fashion, technology and more. Our partnership with LA3C was organic. We both share a love for L.A. and are so excited to bring our unique point of view to this special stage curated by HIN Events. Attendees can expect our talent lineup of DJs, dancers and more evoking the amazing sound and electric spirit of LA.”

The festival and performance sets will run from 1-10 p.m. on Dec. 10 and from noon-9 p.m. Dec. 11. Additional talent — including chefs, restaurants, artists and more — will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

LA3C has made a commitment to nurture “the city’s creative heart and preserving Los Angeles as a capital of creativity and culture for years to come.” To that end, it has partnered with nonprofit arts organizations Heart of Los Angeles, which helps young people overcome barriers through no-cost academic, arts, athletics and wellness programs, and Film Independent, which champions creative independence in visual storytelling and supports emerging filmmakers from communities underrepresented, to support the next generations of creative talent in Los Angeles.

Additionally, LA3C will leverage the expertise and access of Penske Media properties including The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Rolling Stone and Robb Report, among others.

For more information on the artists performing, visit LA3C.com/music. Tickets are on sale at LA3C.com.