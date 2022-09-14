LA3C: Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion to Headline Penske Media’s Inaugural Culture and Creativity Festival

An all-star lineup of artists has been tapped to perform at LA3C, Penske Media Corporation’s inaugural culture and creativity festival, taking place later this year.

Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion will headline the two-day event, which is set for Dec. 10-11 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park in downtown L.A and will celebrate the city’s diversity and creative communities. Stallion will take the stage Dec. 10, while Maluma will headline Dec. 11.

In addition, the festival will include performances by K-pop group Seventeen and rapper Snoop Dogg.

LA3C — which stands for Los Angeles (LA), the Capital of Culture & Creativity (3C) — aims to connect people and communities through some of the most influential and inspiring music, food and art in the city. The two-day celebration will be be a curation of “best-in-class experiences,” including “a range of multicultural food and flavors” along with art on display.

Jay Penske — chairman, CEO and founder of PMC, owner of The Hollywood Reporter — appointed Juan Mora, an impact investor and nonprofit leader, as LA3C’s chief executive.

“It is an honor and privilege to build this festival,” Mora said. “We believe that Los Angeles is a place where people come to pursue their creative passions and a place where talent, diversity and culture thrive. Our programming is meant to reflect our community and to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome. Jay’s vision and the commitment to positively impact the city of Los Angeles inspires us all. I plan to leverage the expertise of Penske Media’s iconic brands to create an experience for all who join us.”

Said Penske: “I have always been inspired by Los Angeles, its people, its vibrancy, its diversity and its creativity. We are proudly building an event with a significant long-term vision. Right now, being together in person means so much to us all. Our event will be a place to celebrate and give back to this incredible city and the people who make it so unique.”

LA3C has made a commitment to nurture “the city’s creative heart and preserving Los Angeles as a capital of creativity and culture for years to come.” To that end, it has partnered with nonprofit arts organizations Heart of Los Angeles, which helps young people overcome barriers through no-cost academic, arts, athletics and wellness programs, and Film Independent, which champions creative independence in visual storytelling and supports emerging filmmakers from communities underrepresented, to support the next generations of creative talent in Los Angeles.

Additionally, LA3C will leverage the expertise and access of Penske Media properties including THR, Billboard, Rolling Stone and Robb Report, among others

LA3C’s full talent lineup — including musicians, chefs, artists and programming details — will be unveiled in the coming weeks. Tickets are on sale now at LA3C.com.