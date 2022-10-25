LA3C, Penske Media’s Inaugural Culture and Creativity Festival, Adds Piso 21, Kyle and Chesca to Music Lineup

Colombian supergroup Piso 21, multiplatinum rapper Kyle and Latin singer Chesca have joined the lineup of performers who will take the stage at LA3C, Penske Media Corporation’s inaugural culture and creativity festival.

LA3C — which stands for Los Angeles (LA), the Capital of Culture & Creativity (3C) — aims to celebrate the city’s diversity and its creative communities and to connect people through some of the most influential and inspiring music, food and art in the city. The two-day event takes place Dec. 10-11 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park in downtown L.A.

As previously announced, three-time Grammy-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion and Latin chart-topper Maluma will headline the festival, with performances by K-pop group Seventeen and rapper Snoop Dogg. Stallion will take the stage Dec. 10, while Maluma will headline Dec. 11.

Other mainstage performers will include Free Nationals, Gerardo Ortiz, Fonseca, Marc Seguí, Shawn Wasabi, Monogem, Shea Diamond and Chicocurlyhead.

As part of a partnership with HIN Events LLC, Hot Import Nights Brand, an indoor/outdoor automotive lifestyle event producer, that was announced earlier this month, HIN Events will host a second stage featuring headliner Mustard on Saturday and performance sets from AJ Hernz, Arius, Cam Girl, Freya Fox, Kill Bambi, Kim Lee, Lolo, Lucky Light, Madds, Meirlin, Peach and Vice.

On Tuesday, PMC said that Grammy-nominated producer Tokimonsta will be the Sunday headliner on the Hot Import Nights stage, with performance sets by DJ, producer and pianist Accia; Hawthorne native Cuco; and L.A.-based DJ and producer Rosegold. VIBE, the entertainment and lifestyle brand celebrating Black culture, will host a special 30th anniversary set featuring L.A. native, producer and DJ Linafornia.

The festival and performance sets will run from 1-10 p.m. on Dec. 10 and from noon-9 p.m. Dec. 11. Additional details — including food, fine artists and on-site experiences — will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

LA3C has made a commitment to nurture “the city’s creative heart and preserving Los Angeles as a capital of creativity and culture for years to come.” To that end, it has partnered with nonprofit arts organizations Heart of Los Angeles, which helps young people overcome barriers through no-cost academic, arts, athletics and wellness programs, and Film Independent, which champions creative independence in visual storytelling and supports emerging filmmakers from communities underrepresented, to support the next generations of creative talent in Los Angeles.

Additionally, LA3C will leverage the expertise and access of Penske Media properties including The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Rolling Stone and Robb Report, among others.

For more information on the artists performing, visit LA3C.com/music. Tickets are on sale at LA3C.com.