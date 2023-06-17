Lady Gaga Reveals ‘Chromatica Ball’ Concert Film Is in the Works

Fans who missed Lady Gaga’s latest headlining concert tour, The Chromatica Ball, will soon be able to experience it through the big screen.

The Oscar-winning actress revealed on her Instagram Friday that she has been busy working on several projects, including the edit for the concert film.

“I prepared for months developing my character for Joker, I filmed [Joker: Folie à Deux] for many months (a very introspective time),” she detailed in the post’s caption. “I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit.”

Gaga continued, “I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling.”

The singer also shared a photo of her working on The Chromatica Ball edit, with a still frame from the film behind her, telling fans, “I can’t WAIT for you to experience it.”

The Chromatica Ball tour, which consisted of 20 shows across North America, Europe and Asia, was initially scheduled for summer 2020 following the release of Gaga’s sixth studio album Chromatica, but it got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gaga was finally able to hit the stage in summer 2022, making it her first world tour since the Joanne World Tour in 2017.

The “Million Reasons” singer also noted on Instagram that she wrote and produced music for a “special project,” adding, “I’ve been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way.”

“Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much,” Lady Gaga concluded in her post. “I hope you love all the things I’ve been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art.”