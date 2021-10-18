Lady Gaga Returns to Las Vegas Residency “652 Days” Since Last Show

“You know it’s been 652 days since I have seen this audience,” said Lady Gaga Thursday night at Las Vegas’ newly minted Dolby Live theater at Park MGM. Delivering a triumphant return to the stage this past weekend with three performances, Lady Gaga resumed her Jazz & Piano residency after a 21-month hiatus.

On the heels of the Sept. 30 release of Love for Sale, her second and final jazz album with Tony Bennett, Gaga belted through 20 songs ranging from the quintessential “Luck Be a Lady” to “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down).” Even for those who may have seen one of the show’s previous nine performances throughout 2019, this version of Jazz & Piano felt completely refreshed with six new numbers including the title track of the recent record as well as Cole Porter’s “Let’s Do It (Let’s Fall in Love),” “Do I Love You” and “You’re the Top.”

The return of Jazz & Piano also signifies the debut of Dolby Live, formerly Park Theater, the first venue to feature a fully integrated Dolby Atmos music experience — designed, calibrated and tuned by Dolby engineers to match the size and characteristics of the space.

Lady Gaga performs during her Jazz and Piano residency. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Dolby Live takes listeners inside the music with clarity and depth, from hearing the layers of instruments to catching the nuances of Gaga’s witty quips in between songs — a hallmark of the experience.

Of “Love for Sale,” she said, “Every prostitute in Las Vegas sings this song and if you haven’t been with a prostitute before this is how it goes…and I can’t finish out the operation from here but you know love is for sale…I’m just a highly paid prostitute who sings.”

Other additions to the set list included “Mambo Italiano,” which she said was inspired by her coming turn in the MGM film House of Gucci, and Bennett’s “Rags to Riches.”

Of Bennett, she said, “Everybody asks me about Tony — and they get real serious — and they say what’s it like singing with someone who has Alzheimer’s. I tell everybody — it is just that Tony’s nature is changing, it is not that he is changing.”

To those in the 5,200-seat theater, in acknowledgment of what she called the “super virus,” she said: “Many of you still have your masks on and some of you don’t, and I think it is nice not to judge each other and let’s just try to have some fun…please feel free to take off your masks and dance, just stay six feet away from each other.”

Of her pop songs, she said, “Everybody’s got their bread and butter and this is my bread and butter,” as she performed jazz orchestrations of her pop hits “Poker Face,” “Born This Way” and “Paparazzi” and “Bad Romance.”

Gaga is always quick to take a loving shot at her casino bosses as well. During the intro to “Poker Face,” she said, “There are other games like roulette where you watch that motherfucking ball go round and round and round and you have no idea where it is going to land and everybody’s like ‘I know’ — I don’t understand why people put their faith in that shit — I much rather put my faith in a good clean check. Good clean hard work, show up for work, get paid, go home. And MGM, sometimes they ask me, ‘Do you want to come gamble,’ and I say, ‘You want me to play a show, make money and then gamble it all away? That’s cute though.’”

A look at the stage during Gaga’s Jazz and Piano Vegas residency Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

“Isn’t it fucked up that I get paid before you see the show — before you even buy a ticket? That’s not fair, but thank you, and I put all that money back into what you see before you,” she added.

Also new to the performance were four costumes — many designed by her sister — including a barely-there tassel dress, a long shimmering rhinestone gown with a poof cloud-like wrap and a cascading pink feather boa dress with billowy over coat.

Seen throughout the casino-resort were multiple activations of Gaga’s partnership with Dom Perignon, from the bottles that adorned the ultra-exclusive stage tables to a special menu at NoMad Library restaurant, also inside Park MGM.

After Jazz & Piano concludes, Lady Gaga bandleader Brian Newman hits the NoMad Library for the show After Dark, which has become a haven for surprise pop ups from both the headliner herself and other local and visiting talent.

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano resumes Oct. 21, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October.