Lady Gaga Teases New ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Song “Hold My Hand”: “This Song Is a Love Letter to the World”

Lady Gaga’s latest track — a single for the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack — will fly into fans’ hands on May 3.

The singer announced the song’s arrival on Instagram Wednesday in a post that included song art and a message explaining her “love letter to the world.” Gaga revealed that she’s “been working on it for years” in an effort to perfect it and “make it ours” during a difficult time for the world.

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” she wrote. “I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.”

In her post, Gaga thanked Maverick star and producer Tom Cruise, director Joseph Kosinski and composer Hans Zimmer, and described their collaboration as “a beautiful experience.”

“Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you,” she added before closing the message out with lyrics to the song. “This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long.”

The song will follow in the footsteps of the original Top Gun soundtrack, which featured ’80s mega-hit — the Kenny Logins’ sung Danger Zone, the Oscar-winning “Take My Breath Away” performed by Berlin and composed by Giorgio Moroder and lyricist Tom Whitlock, as well as the “Top Gun Anthem,” written by Harold Faltermeyer.