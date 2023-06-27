Lewis Capaldi Will Take a Break From Touring for the “Foreseeable Future”

Lewis Capaldi is taking a break from live performing following a Glastonbury performance that saw him having to pause multiple times as he managed Tourette syndrome symptoms.

In a statement posted to his social media Tuesday, the Grammy-nominated singer first thanked the fans at his Saturday show, who sang-along with and for Capaldi as he experienced a series of tics, or the repeated twitches, movements and sounds that are triggered by the nervous system-related condition. He then announced his plans to pause live touring and performances.

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future,” he wrote.

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out,” he continued. “But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

The “Before You Go” singer went on to add how “incredibly fortunate” he feels he is to be able to take a break from performing to address his condition, before expressing his apologies to fans that had planned to see him perform later in the year.

“I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve,” he said. “Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of, so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

In April, Capaldi addressed the “very real possibility” of having to step back from music after experiencing a rough few days with vertigo — which became so bad he had to call NHS 24, Scotland’s national telehealth and telecare system — in addition to managing his Tourette’s, anxiety and increasingly present feelings of imposter syndrome. “My tic is getting quite bad onstage now,” he said at the time. “I’m trying to get on top of that. If I can’t, I’m fucked.”

All of his conditions were affecting his ability to make music, including his latest album, which he said at the time he couldn’t wait to play live. “It’s only making music that does this to me,” he explained. “Otherwise, I can be fine for months at a time. So it’s a weird situation. Right now, the trade-off is worth it. But if it gets to a point where I’m doing irreparable damage to myself, I’ll quit. I hate hyperbole, but it is a very real possibility that I will have to pack music in.”

He pointed to the pressures around performing as a trigger for many of his mental health and physical conditions. “The pressure of the job is the problem. The mammoth tours of enormous venues. The expectations upon me,” he said. “That’s surely anxiety-inducing for anybody, never mind a huge hypochondriac like myself.”