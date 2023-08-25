Liam Payne Postpones South America Tour Due to “Serious” Kidney Infection

Liam Payne announced with a “heavy heart” that he would be postponing his South America tour.

The former One Direction member took to social media to share the sad news, revealing he was hospitalized due to a “serious kidney infection.”

In a video shared on Instagram, the singer explained how hard it was sharing this news with his fans. “We started rehearsals, and I’ve just been advised now is really not the right time to be out on the road trying to recover from this,” he said. “I have the best people around me at home, trying to help me recover as we speak, but yeah, we’re gonna have to reschedule the tour. … Hopefully, we’ll put on an even bigger, better show. Thank you. I’m sorry.”

He expanded in the caption of the post that what he is undergoing is “something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover,” he wrote. “I was beyond excited to come play for you guys.”

Payne said he would be refunding tickets for all those who purchased them but hopes to have another update soon. “Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon,” he concluded the caption.

The tour, tied to Payne’s LP1, was originally set to begin in Lima, Peru, on Sept. 1, and end in Mexico City on Sept. 12, with stops in São Paulo, Bogotá, Colombia, Santiago, Chile, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.