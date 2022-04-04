Grammys: Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow Heat Up the Stage With “Industry Baby”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow performed their hit “Industry Baby” on Sunday’s 2022 Grammys stage.

Lil Nas X opened the performance with excerpts from his song “Dead Right Now,” while footage of reactions to his music videos appeared behind him. He then sang part of his title track “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in a jewel-encrusted crop top, with an entourage of backup dancers. He wore a glittering marching band-inspired outfit to sing “Industry Baby,” with a giant bust of his face looming behind him. Harlow joined in a coordinating black sequined suit to rap his verse, and the pair received a standing ovation at the end of their performance.



Lil Nas X went into the 2022 Grammy Awards nominated for record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and best melodic rap performance for “Industry Baby.”

He previously performed his collaboration with Jack Harlow at the VMAs to rapturous applause.

Lil Nas X previously took to the Grammy Awards stage to perform “Old Town Road,” which took home trophies for best music video and pop duo/ group performance in 2020. For the 2020 Grammys he was also nominated for album of the year, record of the year and best new artist.