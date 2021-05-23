Lil Nas X Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During ‘SNL’ Performance

Lil Nas X is poking fun at himself after enduring a wardrobe performance during his debut Saturday Night Live performance over the weekend.

During the Anya Taylor Joy-hosted season finale, the Grammy winner delivered live performances of “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and his latest single “Sun Goes Down.”

When performing “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” Lil Nas X recreated the single’s music video as he danced on a stripper pole. But things took a turn when mid-performance while performing the choreography, he ripped his pants and immediately covered the torn area with his hand. Despite enduring the malfunction, Lil Nas X continued to dance near the pole while his male dancers performed the choreography.

He later tweeted about the now viral moment, laughing it off.

“NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV,” he wrote. He also quipped, “i wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo.” He later clarified that the malfunction was not planned, “i know i do a lot of planned shit but ripping my pants on live television is not one of them.”

Offering more details of the performance, he admitted that he was originally “afraid to even perform.” “Then we rehearsed for 2 weeks, then all of the dancers got removed because one had covid and new ones had to learn the routine in 24 hours,” he tweeted. “and then i ended up ripping my pants and couldn’t finish. everything happens for a reason tho lol.”

Lil Nas X served as the musical guest on the season 46 finale. He called his appearance on the show his “favorite night of my career.”

Earlier this week, his song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name” continued to be recognized as the biggest song in the world, as it added its fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Watch the performance below.