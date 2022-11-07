Lionel Richie Set to Receive Icon Award at 2022 American Music Awards

On the heels of being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Lionel Richie has been tapped to receive the Icon Award at the 2022 American Music Awards.

Richie, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday Night, will be honored with the award at the Nov. 20 AMA ceremony. Dick Clark Productions and ABC said this honor will give Richie — a 17-time AMA winner — the distinction of being “the only artist in history to be featured on the AMAs stage in every decade since the show’s inception.’

The Icon Award recognizes “an artist whose body of work has marked a global influence over the music industry.” As part of the honor, Richie will take the stage to accept the award and look back on his catalog of hit songs and AMA achievements over the years.

“I’m immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I’d go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage,” said Richie. “I can recall one of the first times I got to perform at the AMAs. It was to sing ‘We Are the World’ among the most iconic musicians of my generation, so it is surreal to be receiving this recognition 36 years later.”

Richie, who has extended his “Back to Las Vegas” residency at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater into 2023, also serves as a judge on ABC’s American Idol and is currently filming his sixth season on the show.

Jesse Collins, executive producer and showrunner of the 2022 AMAs, said: “Lionel Richie has had a profound impact on countless people around the world and on the music industry as a whole. From the millions of dollars raised due to ‘We Are the World’ to the global influence his unique sound still has today, Richie is the definition of a living legend and honoring him with the AMAs Icon Award is a no-brainer.”

As previously announced, the 2022 AMAs will be hosted by Wayne Brady from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, J.I.D., Pink, Tems, Wizkid and Yola are among those set to take the stage at the show, which will air live at 8 p.m. ET (tape-delayed on the West Coast) on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu. The winners of the AMAs are voted on by fans.