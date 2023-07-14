Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January at the age of 54, has been revealed.

The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis Presley died from a “small bowel obstruction caused by scar tissue that developed after a previous bariatric surgery years ago,” according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. A toxicology report for Presley is yet to be released.

Presley died on Jan. 12 at a hospital in West Hills, Calif, after suffering cardiac arrest earlier in the day at her Calabasas home, her mother, actress Priscilla Presley, said in a statement at the time. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also said that deputies and fire department personnel arrived at her home before transporting her to the hospital.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley wrote in the statement. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Days before her death, Presley attended the 2023 Golden Globes with her mother. At the ceremony, Austin Butler won an award for his performance as the King of Rock & Roll in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

Weeks following her death, a messy legal battle erupted between the late star’s daughter Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley over her sprawling estate.

After months of back and forth, Priscilla Presley ultimately surrendered control of her daughter’s estate to Keough in June, according to a proposed settlement filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Under the agreement, Keough was named sole trustee of her late mother’s estate once she approved the deal. Priscilla Presley was also set to be paid an undisclosed amount out of the trust for dropping her petition, which challenged the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to her late daughter’s will that replaced her as a co-trustee with Keough.

Winston Cho contributed to this report.