Octavia Spencer, Billy Corgan Remember Lisa Marie Presley: “There Is Heartbreak, and Then There Is Sorrow”

LeAnn Rimes, Octavia Spencer, Cary Elwes and more took to social media to pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley, who died at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday at 54.
Presley was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day after she experienced cardiac arrest in her Calabasas, California, home.
“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother, Priscilla, said in a statement. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”
LeAnn Rimes expressed on Twitter how heartbreaking Lisa Marie’s death is, writing, “i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years.”
Cary Elwes, who co-wrote 2016’s Elvis & Nixon, reflected on her loss as “heartbreakingly sad.” He wrote, “A sweet and gentle soul. We send our deepest, heartfelt condolences to Priscilla, Riley and her family and friends.”
“Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think,” Leah Remini shared, noting that she was heartbroken and hopes she’s at peace resting with her son and father.
Billy Corgan, who collaborated with Presley early in her career, tweeted an emotional message about how “there is heartbreak and then there is sorrow,” adding, “This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count.”
PETA’s senior vice president shared a statement after Presley’s death, writing, “Lisa Marie Presley was not only a talented singer-songwriter, loving wife and mother, but a friend to animals. Learning that an Elvis impersonator had named a chimpanzee after her and was exploiting him for profit, she successfully teamed up with PETA to get her namesake released to a sanctuary. And she didn’t stop there: Early in the pandemic, when shelters were in desperate need of foster families, Lisa Marie and her twin daughters set a wonderful example by opening their home and hearts to two dogs. Though the ‘Lights Out’ singer has passed away, her bright vision for animals will continue to inspire all of us at PETA.”
Read on for more tributes for Presley.
