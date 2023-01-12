Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

- Share this article on Facebook
Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to a hospital Thursday after officials responded to her home for a cardiac arrest, according to reports.
TMZ reported that paramedics performed CPR on Presley and were able to regain a pulse before she was transported.
A spokesperson from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department tells The Hollywood Reporter that deputies responded to the 5900 block of Normandy in the city of Calabasas for a female in her 50s that suffered a cardiac arrest. The spokesperson added that the fire department responded and was able to get a pulse on the female and that she was transported to West Hills hospital.
The spokesperson would not confirm if the person was Presley, who will turn 55 next month.
Presley, a singer-songwriter, is the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Along with her mother, Presley attended Tuesday night’s Golden Globes and cheered on Austin Butler as he won the best actor award for his portrayal of Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film.
Presley is the mother of three children, including actress Riley Keough.
She has released three albums, including the gold-selling To Whom It May Concern in 2003, 2005’s Now What and 2012’s Storm & Grace.
Presley has been married four times. She was married to Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage, Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.
More to come.
