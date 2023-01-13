Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Her Son

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland next to her late son Benjamin.

A representative for Presley’s daughter, actress Riley Keough, tells The Hollywood Reporter that “Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben.”

Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54 at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center. She was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day after she experienced cardiac arrest in her Calabasas, California, home.

Benjamin died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. Presley was also the mother of twins Harper and Finley.

The Graceland estate is in Memphis, Tennessee, and Benjamin is buried in its Meditation Garden. Most of the Presley family is buried in the garden, including Elvis and his parents Gladys and Vernon.

Presley would have turned 55 on Feb. 1. Along with her mother, she attended Tuesday night’s Golden Globes and cheered on Austin Butler as he won the best actor award for his portrayal of Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film.

She released three albums, including the gold-selling To Whom It May Concern in 2003, 2005’s Now What and 2012’s Storm & Grace. She also recorded duets featuring her late father’s vocals for singles including “In the Ghetto,” “I Love You Because” and “Where No One Stands Alone.”

Presley has been married four times, to Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage, Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood. Her divorce from Lockwood was finalized in 2021.

She was 9 when Elvis died at age 42 on Aug. 16, 1977.