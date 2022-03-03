Live Nation Halts Business With Russia in Wake of Invasion in Ukraine

Global entertainment company Live Nation is halting business with Russia in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Live Nation joins the world in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and applauds all the musicians who are using their voices to promote peace,” the company wrote on its verified Twitter account Wednesday.

In an infographic containing a symbol of the Ukrainian flag, the company emphasized: “We will not promote shows in Russia. We will not do business with Russia.” A hashtag read, “#stopwarinukraine.”

Russian forces entered Ukraine on Feb. 24 via land, sea and air. The Black sea port of Kherson come under full control of Russian forces on Wednesday. Over 650,000 Ukrainians have fled the country.

The cultural blowback to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included artists such as Green Day and Louis Tomlinson canceling concerts in the country, while major studios have pulled theatrical releases in Russia including Universal (Bad Guys, Ambulance), Sony (Morbius), Disney (Turning Red) and Warner Bros. (The Batman).

Elsewhere, Netflix has declined to carry Russian state channels and halted production on a number of Russian series, the Ukrainian Film Academy has called for a boycott of Russian cinema and the Cannes Film Festival has expressed solidarity with Ukraine.