Lizzo Performs “About Damn Time” and “Special” Mashup at 2023 Grammy Awards

Lizzo spread the gospel of self-love and acceptance Sunday night at the 2023 Grammy Awards when she performed her hit “About Damm Time” and “Special,” the title track from her fourth studio album. The three-time Grammy winner is nominated for five awards tonight: record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance for her song “About Damn Time,” as well as album of the year and best pop vocal album for Special.

Donning a black and silver ensemble with metallic boots and a bedazzled cross necklace, the singer belted lyrics in her signature, empowering style: “In case nobody told you today / You’re special / In case nobody made you believe / You’re special / Well, I will always love you the same / You’re special.”

“Special” was first performed live during her April 16 appearance on Saturday Night Live. That same day, in an Apple Music interview with radio DJ Zane Lowe, she shared how important the song is to her and that it was originally titled “In Case Nobody Told You.” Earlier, in January 2022, Logitech used the song in a campaign, where Lizzo appeared as a guest.

During Sunday’s award show, the singer was joined by a choir and interpretive dancers. Halfway through the song, Lizzo embraced an outfit change, by adding a black tulle overlay over her skirt.

Following the performance, various stars in the audience gave a standing ovation — Flavor Flav and Taylor Swift among them.

“You don’t see that every day – every single time she hits the stage, it’s phenomenal,” 2023 Grammys host Trevor Noah said. “She’s like if dopamine was a person.”