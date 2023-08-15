×
“I Love You Lizzo!”: Beyoncé Shows Support For Singer at Show Amid Allegations

Beyoncé gave the shout-out to Lizzo during her gig in Atlanta.

Beyoncé and Lizzo
Beyoncé and Lizzo Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney; Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé showed her support for Lizzo during her show in Atlanta on Monday night, calling out the “About Damn Time” singer’s name and exclaiming her love for her.

In a clip from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium show circulating on social media, Beyoncé is seen performing her hit song “Break My Soul (The Queen’s Remix),” and during the part of the record where the singer name-checks iconic female musicians, she said, “Lizzo. I love you, Lizzo!”

Beyoncé’s support for Lizzo comes amid damaging allegations made against the latter in a lawsuit filed by three former dancers. The suit alleges that Lizzo and her company created a hostile work environment for the dancers, and further, there were accusations of sexual harassment related to incidents that allegedly took place between 2021 and 2023.

In the immediate aftermath of the allegations becoming public, Beyoncé had left Lizzo’s name off the track during a Aug. 1 performance in Massachusetts, the singer instead repeating Erykah Badu’s name four times. Beyoncé did then bring back the Lizzo name check during a show in Maryland on Aug. 7.

Lizzo has denied the allegations made in the lawsuit. In an Instagram post on Aug. 3, the singer said she was “hurt” by the claims and described them as “sensationalized,” writing that she was “not the villain.”

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” Lizzo added in the lengthy statement on Instagram. “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world.”

