Lizzo’s Big Grrrl Dancers Share Support in Open Letter: “We Have Been So Honored to Share the Stage”

Lizzo’s “Big Grrl” and “Big Boiii” dance crews are showing their support for the singer after a lawsuit was brought against her by three of her former tour dancers.

In an open letter shared on the group’s Instagram Thursday, they said that they “had the time of our lives” while on The Special Tour, which concluded at the end of July.

“We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent,” the letter continued. “The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly could ask for. THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love!”

The dance groups’ comments come weeks after a trio of former tour dancers for Lizzo filed a lawsuit, accusing the About Damn Time” singer and her company of creating a hostile work environment that included instances of sexual harassment. The suit also alleges the pop star interrogated dancers about their weight and pressured them to engage in sexually explicit acts at sex shows.

Lizzo has since denied the allegations, sharing a lengthy statement on Instagram earlier this month in response to the claims. “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” she wrote in part. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

Beyoncé also recently showed her support for Lizzo during one of her tour stops in Atlanta. During her performance of “Break My Soul (The Queen’s Remix),” the singer said, “Lizzo. I love you, Lizzo!” at the part of the song where Beyoncé name-checks iconic female musicians.