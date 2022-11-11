Lizzo Set to Receive People’s Champion Award at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Emmy- and Grammy-winner Lizzo is set to receive the People’s Champion award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

“Lizzo is not only an incredibly talented performer and groundbreaking entertainer, she is also a role model and inspiration to fans worldwide. She leads with kindness, advocates for inclusivity and champions increased diversity and equity in the industry and beyond,” says Cassandra Tryon, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s senior vp, entertainment live events. “Her commitment to breaking barriers and empowering others to use their own voices to create change makes her a true ‘People’s Champion.’”

The award will honor Lizzo’s dedication to championing diversity and inclusivity across race, gender, sexuality and size, as well as her contributions to music and television.

The singer-songwriter-rapper first topped Billboard’s Hot 100 in 2019 with “Truth Hurts” and held the No. 1 spot for seven weeks. Fast forward to 2022 when Lizzo scored her second No. 1 spot on the charts with the release of “About Damn Time” from her highly-anticipated album Special. She is a five-time People’s Choice Awards nominee and earlier this year became the third solo female to lead the Artist 100 chart in 2022, joining Adele and Doja Cat.

Music isn’t the only thing Lizzo is making headlines for. She won an Emmy for her Amazon reality show Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls and is behind the size-inclusive shapewear brand YITTY.

Past recipients of the People’s Champion award include Dwayne Johnson, Tyler Perry, Pink and Bryan Stevenson.

Lizzo is also nominated for female artist, song, album, social celebrity and competition show at the People’s Choice Awards.