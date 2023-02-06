Grammys: Lizzo Wins Record of the Year

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” won record of the year at the 2023 Grammys.

The star, who was nominated in the category with ABBA (“Don’t Shut Me Down”), Adele (“Easy On Me”), Beyoncé (“Break My Soul”), Mary J. Blige (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius (“You And Me On The Rock”), Doja Cat (“Woman”), Steve Lacy (“Bad Habit”), Kendrick Lamar (“The Heart Part 5”) and Harry Styles (“As It Was”), said in her speech that she and tablemate Adele were having a fun night just rooting for their friends, but after both took home wins, “it’s an amazing night.”

Unlike song of the year, which recognizes the songwriters who wrote it, record of the year focuses on a specific recording of a song and recognizes the artists, producers and engineers who contribute to it.

Lizzo dedicated the award to Prince, saying, “When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music,” though it was at a time when feel-good music wasn’t so mainstream and she felt “very misunderstood.”

“I felt on the outside looking in, but I stayed true to myself because I wanted to make the world a better place, so I had to be that change to make the world a better place,” she said.

She continued, “Now I look around and all of these songs are about loving our bodies and being comfortable in our skin, and I’m just so proud to be a part of it. In a world where there’s a lot of darkness, I like to believe that not only can people do good but we just are good. We are good, inherently.”

Lizzo also had a message for those at home feeling misunderstood like she did: “Just stay true to yourself, because I promise you you will find people, you will attract people in your life who believe in you and support you,” thanking the crowd and her team for believing in her and supporting her.

She finished out her speech with a shout-out to Beyoncé, remembering when she skipped school in fifth grade to watch the superstar perform.

“You changed my life,” Lizzo told Beyoncé. “You sang that gospel medley and the way you made me feel, I was like I want to make people feel this way with my music, so thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives. I love you.”