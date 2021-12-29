LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance After Positive COVID-19 Test

LL Cool J has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be performing on ABC’s Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 as planned after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans, but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” the actor-rapper said in a statement. “We were ready, and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!”

In addition, singer Chlöe also will no longer be performing, MRC Entertainment said Wednesday.

The broadcast will still take place as planned starting at 8 p.m. ET, airing live on ABC (delayed on the West Coast).

Still scheduled to perform live from New York’s Times Square are Journey and Karol G.

The show also will feature pretaped performances from Los Angeles of AJR and Daisy the Great, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, D-Nice, Don Omar and Nio Garcia, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windser, Mae Muller, Måneskin, Masked Wolf, One Republic, Polo G and Walker Hayes.

In addition, there will be segments airing from New Orleans, where Billy Porter will perform, as well as Puerto Rico, where Daddy Yankee will take the stage.

The New Year’s Eve special is produced by MRC Entertainment, a division of MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.