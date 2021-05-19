Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, More to Headline Lollapalooza 2021

Lollapalooza is coming back in a big way just in time for its 30th anniversary. The festival announced on Wednesday (May 19) that Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Tyler, the Creator, will be headlining the 2021 event held July 29 to Aug. 1 at Grant Park in Chicago.

Other big names set to perform at the festival include Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Marshmello, Illennium, Journey, Limp Bizkit, Modest Mouse and many others. More than 165 bands are set to perform on eight stages during the four-day event. Four-day general admission tickets and other ticket packages go on sale at noon CT today. Single-day tickets will be available at a later date.

Organizers announced on Tuesday (May 18) that the event would be returning to full capacity this year. Its return will also mark one of the first major festivals to take place in North America after the global coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the world in March 2020.

“Armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals,” Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a release Tuesday. “I want to thank the Lollapalooza team for working closely with the City to create a reopening strategy that prioritizes safety and can’t wait to see festivalgoers return to Grant Park this summer.”

Lollapalooza attendees will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. For those who aren’t fully vaccinated, they’ll need to provide a negative test result within 24 hours of attending Lollapalooza each day. Additional details on entry will be available in early July.

See the full lineup below.

This story first appeared on billboard.com