Lollapalooza Set to Return at Full Capacity in July

Chicago’s Lollapalooza is returning and it’s just over two months away. Festival producers C3 Presents announced Tuesday that the three-day festival will return at full capacity July 29-Aug. 1 at Grant Park. Lollapalooza’s late July return will mark one of the first major North American festivals to occur since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

“Here in Chicago, the word ‘Lollapalooza’ has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun — which made last year’s decision to postpone it all the more difficult,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot in a release. “Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals. I want to thank the Lollapalooza team for working closely with the City to create a reopening strategy that prioritizes safety and can’t wait to see festivalgoers return to Grant Park this summer.”

In order to attend, fans will have to produce full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 24 hours of attending Lollapalooza each day. Details on the festival entry process will be available in early July.

“We’ve made tremendous progress in containing the spread of COVID-19, with all of our leading metrics stable or on the decline. This is a reason to celebrate and why we’re able to make this announcement today,” said Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D in a release. “To ensure we celebrate safely this summer, I encourage everyone to continue to be safe and smart; if you’re sick, stay home; wash your hands frequently; wear a mask if you’re traveling or using public transit; and most importantly get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

Lollapalooza will announce its lineup Wednesday at at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets will go on sale two hours later.

