Lorde Dropped All Social Media, But Adorably Stays Connected to One Community

Lorde is completely done with social media, but the Grammy-winning artist does stay connected to one specific community — and it is pretty adorable.

Dropping by The Late Late Show on Tuesday to discuss her new album, Solar Power, the musician told James Corden that it was not simple, but in the long run, she was happy about throwing in the towel on all the sites, including , , Instagram and even YouTube.

“I felt like my brain wasn’t working very well anymore,” she said of her time on the sites. “It was horribly difficult, the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I was so crabby. I felt so disconnected. But it’s how my life is now.” She noted that her assistant helps in not letting her break and go back on the sites.

Still, Lorde said she is connected to one community that gives her great delight: the New York Times Cooking app.

“I go on the New York Times Cooking app and I look at the comments,” she said. “That’s become a source of community for me. And you get all these weird little stories. Someone’s like, ‘I make this for my husband when he gets home from work. And he works as this.’ And you like, ‘Ahh.’ Every once in a while, you’ll get some crazy detail.”

