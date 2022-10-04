Sissy Spacek, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Remember Loretta Lynn as Artist Who Paved the “Rough and Rocky Road” for Women

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Sissy Spacek, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire were among those in Hollywood and the music industry who shared their remembrances, tributes and condolences Tuesday following the news of country legend Loretta Lynn’s death at 90.
The acclaimed singer and songwriter, whose journey as a woman from a small Kentucky coal-mining community to a national country music icon was the center of the 1980 Michael Apted-directed Coal Miner’s Daughter, died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, according to her family.
Lynn’s career was marked by her groundbreaking presence, having recorded 16 No. 1 country singles and winning three Grammy Awards, while doing so at a time when male voices dominated the country music genre.
Related Stories
Hit singles like “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “What Kind of a Girl (Do You Think I Am?)” along with “Blue Kentucky Girl,” “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “The Pill” — produced amid the 1970s women’s liberation movement — built a musical catalog that captured Lynn’s music and storytelling talent as much as her appreciation of identity and womanhood.
In a statement, award-winning actress and Coal Miner’s Daughter star Sissy Spacek told The Hollywood Reporter, “Today is a sad day. The world lost a magnificent human being. Loretta Lynn was a great artist, a strong and resilient country music pioneer and a precious friend. I am heartbroken. I send my deepest sympathies to her wonderful family, her friends and her loyal fans.”
In her own message, fellow country music legend Dolly Parton expressed her condolences over Lynn’s passing and remembered their close bond. “So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville,” Parton wrote. “She was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace.”
Actress, singer and “Queen of Country” Reba McEntire shared a photo of herself and Lynn and noted that she loved and appreciated the singer for “paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers” and recalling similarities between McEntire’s mother and Lynn.
“They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Now they’re both in Heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young. Sure makes me feel good that Mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven!”
Underwood, former American Idol winner, Soul Surfer actress and Grammy-winning country musician, wrote a lengthy post recalling her first meeting with Lynn at the start of her career while at the Grand Ole Opry. She went on to call the late singer “a cantankerous little pistol…friendly and sweet…never afraid to be herself and speak her mind.”
“She is irreplaceable. She will be incredibly missed…but her legacy lives on in those of us whom she has influenced,” Underwood added. “I am truly grateful to have known such an amazing woman and artist.”
Actress Lynda Carter expressed appreciation that Lynn was “able to share her wisdom and talent with the world for as long as she did,” while fellow music icon Carole King called her an “inspiration.”
Read more Hollywood tributes below.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day