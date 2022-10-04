Sissy Spacek, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Remember Loretta Lynn as Artist Who Paved the “Rough and Rocky Road” for Women

Sissy Spacek, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire were among those in Hollywood and the music industry who shared their remembrances, tributes and condolences Tuesday following the news of country legend Loretta Lynn’s death at 90.

The acclaimed singer and songwriter, whose journey as a woman from a small Kentucky coal-mining community to a national country music icon was the center of the 1980 Michael Apted-directed Coal Miner’s Daughter, died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, according to her family.

Lynn’s career was marked by her groundbreaking presence, having recorded 16 No. 1 country singles and winning three Grammy Awards, while doing so at a time when male voices dominated the country music genre.

Hit singles like “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “What Kind of a Girl (Do You Think I Am?)” along with “Blue Kentucky Girl,” “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “The Pill” — produced amid the 1970s women’s liberation movement — built a musical catalog that captured Lynn’s music and storytelling talent as much as her appreciation of identity and womanhood.

In a statement, award-winning actress and Coal Miner’s Daughter star Sissy Spacek told The Hollywood Reporter, “Today is a sad day. The world lost a magnificent human being. Loretta Lynn was a great artist, a strong and resilient country music pioneer and a precious friend. I am heartbroken. I send my deepest sympathies to her wonderful family, her friends and her loyal fans.”

In her own message, fellow country music legend Dolly Parton expressed her condolences over Lynn’s passing and remembered their close bond. “So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville,” Parton wrote. “She was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace.”

Actress, singer and “Queen of Country” Reba McEntire shared a photo of herself and Lynn and noted that she loved and appreciated the singer for “paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers” and recalling similarities between McEntire’s mother and Lynn.

“They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Now they’re both in Heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young. Sure makes me feel good that Mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven!”

Underwood, former American Idol winner, Soul Surfer actress and Grammy-winning country musician, wrote a lengthy post recalling her first meeting with Lynn at the start of her career while at the Grand Ole Opry. She went on to call the late singer “a cantankerous little pistol…friendly and sweet…never afraid to be herself and speak her mind.”

“She is irreplaceable. She will be incredibly missed…but her legacy lives on in those of us whom she has influenced,” Underwood added. “I am truly grateful to have known such an amazing woman and artist.”

Actress Lynda Carter expressed appreciation that Lynn was “able to share her wisdom and talent with the world for as long as she did,” while fellow music icon Carole King called her an “inspiration.”

She was an inspiration.

R.I.P. Loretta Lynn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VqwmkcOAqy — Carole King (@Carole_King) October 4, 2022

Loretta. 💔 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 4, 2022

loretta lynn paved the way for so many of us women in country music. what a legacy she leaves behind 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/b92uVPjZoQ — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) October 4, 2022

I am glad she was able to share her wisdom and talent with the world for as long as she did. We will miss her.

R.I.P. Loretta Lynn ❤️ https://t.co/afA7ppzNiH — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 4, 2022

Terrible news about Loretta Lynn passing away… Prayers to her family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 4, 2022

So sad to hear of the passing of ⁦@LorettaLynn⁩. She was always an inspiration to those of us grew up listening to and loving real country music. Her kindness, strength and devotion to country music and her fans will be deeply missed. They don’t make ‘em like her anymore. pic.twitter.com/mkSGLqM7u0 — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) October 4, 2022

I’ve always said Loretta Lynn is the GOAT female artist of ALL music.. She lived it, wrote it and sang about it. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with her family…I know heaven will be celebrating Miss Loretta’s homecoming. pic.twitter.com/s0YPwmUkx5 — Rodney Atkins (@RodneyAtkins) October 4, 2022

The world lost two queens within a month of each other. RIP #lorettalynn https://t.co/zdhqAt31Pq — Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) October 4, 2022

Rest In Peace Loretta Lynn one of the all time greatest country stars of all time — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) October 4, 2022

Working with our friend Loretta Lynn was unforgettable. Not only was she a country music legend, but when she joined us on The Muppet Show, she proved she was game for almost anything – even putting on an entire show at a train station! Thanks for the music and memories, Loretta. — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) October 4, 2022