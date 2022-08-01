Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning Set to Host CMA Awards

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are teaming up to host the 56th annual CMA Awards.

The Country Music Association and ABC announced Monday that Bryan will host for his second consecutive year, while NFL legend Manning is a first-time host. Bryan has had plenty of his own awards success as a country singer and is a two-time winner of the CMA Awards’ coveted prize for entertainer of the year.

This year’s ceremony will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 9, with nominations yet to be announced.

“When I was asked if Peyton Manning is someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn’t hesitate,” said Bryan in a statement. “We have become great friends through the years, and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

For his part, Manning said he is excited to join Bryan on the stage. “I am such a huge fan of country music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor,” the Hall of Fame quarterback said in a statement.

CMA chief executive officer Sarah Trahern praised the co-hosts and predicted that the ceremony “will be hilariously unpredictable and playfully energetic, just like the two of them.”

The 56th annual CMA Awards airs live Wednesday, Nov. 9, on ABC.