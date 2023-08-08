Made in America Festival, With Headliners Lizzo and SZA, Canceled Due to “Severe Circumstances”

Jay-Z’s annual Made in America musical festival, which Lizzo and SZA were set to headline, has been canceled this year.

The festival shared in a statement on its social media that “due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place. This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.”

Though the festival didn’t expand on the reason for the cancellation, it comes a week after three former tour dancers for the “About Damn Time” singer filed a lawsuit, accusing Lizzo and employees of Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. of creating a hostile work environment that included instances of sexual harassment. The suit also alleges the pop star interrogated dancers about their weight and pressured them to engage in sexually explicit acts at sex shows.

Lizzo later took to Instagram to respond to the claims, saying in part, “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

The two-day music festival was initially set to be held Sept. 2 and 3 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. The lineup also included Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Lera, Latto, Lil Yachty and more.

The festival’s statement continued, “Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concertgoers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience. We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024. All ticket holders will be refunded at original point of purchase.”