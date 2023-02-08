Madonna Says She’s “Caught in the Glare of Ageism and Misogyny” Following Criticism of Grammys Photos

Madonna is responding to those who have picked at her appearance in photos of her at Sunday’s 2023 Grammys.

In an Instagram post shared late Tuesday, the music icon, who in January announced a new tour celebrating her four decades of music making, responded to criticism of her appearance “taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer.”

The singer says that the photos “would distort anyone’s face” and were a distraction from the historic win of trans music artist Kim Petras and nonbinary singer Sam Smith, whose performance of “Unholy” she introduced at the awards show.

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in,” she writes in a lengthy post that accompanies a video of her hanging out with the likes of Cardi B, Smith and others. “A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

She goes on to add that she has been unapologetic about her brand and creative choices as a performer, which includes how she looks and what she wears, adding “and I’m not going to start [apologizing].”

“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come,” she continues.

She ends the post by invoking a line from Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and celebrating a future of “subversive behavior” and boundary-pushing that will not only continue to involve “standing up to the patriarchy” but also “most of all enjoying my life.”

“Bow down bitches,” she ended the post.

While most of her message was aimed at those who had harped on her appearance, she also took time to explain how she passed on presenting album of the year award and instead opted to introduce Smith and Petras.

“I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys — a History making moment,” Madonna wrote. “And on top of that she won a Grammy!!”