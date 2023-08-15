Madonna Announces Rescheduled Dates for North American Leg of Celebration Tour

Madonna, who postponed the July start of her Celebration Tour as she recovered from a bacterial infection, has announced rescheduled dates for her live shows.

The icon’s tour was originally supposed to begin in North America and then visit Europe; now the North American dates will take place after she performs in Europe. The tour will officially kick off in London on Oct. 14 and will first visit the U.S. on Dec. 13 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates, though five shows — in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Phoenix and Nashville — have been canceled. Refunds will be issued at the original point of purchase. “Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future,” Live Nation said in a statement.

Madonna was previously supposed to perform at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 27. Instead, ticket holders for that show will have the opportunity to buy tickets for her Dec. 26 show at the Barclays Center. In Los Angeles, those who had tickets for Madonna’s previously scheduled shows at Crypto.com Arena and Kia Forum will get the chance to buy tickets for her five new shows, in March 2024, at Kia Forum ahead of the public.

Two weeks before her Celebration Tour was to kick off, Madonna’s manager said the singer was expected to recover from a bacterial infection that resulted in a multi-day hospital stay. Guy Oseary confirmed that she had been admitted to an intensive care unit on June 24 for treatment of the infection.

Since, Madonna has shared multiple messages on social media, thanking her family and friends for supporting her while she recovered.

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine,” she wrote on Instagram. “One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

She ended her post by thanking “all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!”