Madonna Announces North American and European Dates for 2023 Celebration Tour

Madonna announced dates for her Celebration Tour on Tuesday with the help of some Hollywood friends.

In a nearly five-minute video shared to her social accounts — including her Instagram, which was wiped on Monday in anticipation of the announcement — the artist can be seen paying tribute to her 1991 Blond Ambition World Tour documentary Truth or Dare. The announcement comes at the end of the video, which features Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Kate Berlant, Eric Andre, Bob the Drag Queen, Larry Owens and Meg Stalter around a table playing the game Truth or Dare.

The tour will kick off this July in Vancouver and end in December in Amsterdam, spanning 35 cities in total across North America and Europe. Other major stops during the first leg include Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami and Los Angeles, with 11 additional dates outside North America — in London, Barcelona, Paris and Stockholm, among others — slated for the fall and early winter.

Produced by Live Nation and featuring Bob the Drag Queen (Caldwell Tidicue) at all dates on the tour, the music event will honor Madonna’s musical journey across four decades with a special celebration of New York, the city where her career began. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in a statement included in her tour announcement.

Celebration Tour tickets go on sale at madonna.com/tour starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time. U.S. Citi cardmembers, Europe and Canadian American Express cardmembers as well as Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have access to separate presales. VIP packages — featuring premium tickets, exclusive access to a behind-the-scenes tour, a group photo onstage, a pre-show reception, a limited edition lithograph and more — will also be available at vipnation.com.

The Fan Club presale for North American dates runs from Tuesday at noon ET through Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET. The presale for U.K and European dates will take place on Wednesday from 9 a.m. GMT to 5 p.m. GMT. Additional pre-sale tickets for North American dates will be available to Legacy members between 10 a.m. on Jan. 23 and 5 p.m. on Jan. 25, local time.

The Celebration tour arrives nearly 40 years after Madonna’s 1985 North American Virgin Tour. Madonna last toured in 2019 and early 2020 as part of her Madame X theater tour.

More on the Celebration tour, including its dates and presales, can be found at madonna.com.