Madonna Postpones Tour After Being Hospitalized for “Serious Bacterial Infection,” Manager Says “Full Recovery Expected”

Madonna is currently expected to recover from a bacterial infection that resulted in a multi-day hospital stay.

Guy Oseary, the singer’s talent manager and producer, confirmed that she had been admitted to an intensive care unit on June 24 due to the infection. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” he wrote in an Instagram statement. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

Oseary went on to say that more details will be available when her team has them, “including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.” The Grammy winner announced her Celebration Tour in January with a video featuring Amy Schumer, Lil Wayne, Kate Berlant, Jack Black, Judd Apatow, Eric Andre, Diplo and more. It paid tribute to her 1991 Blond Ambition World Tour documentary Truth or Dare.

The legendary performer’s tour explores her musical journey across four decades, and was set to kick off in July in Vancouver and end in December in Amsterdam, spanning 35 cities in total across North America and Europe. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature Bob the Drag Queen (Caldwell Tidicue) at all dates.

Back in 2020, Madonna underwent hip replacement surgery nearly a year after she was injured during her Madame X tour, which saw her forced to cancel several North American shows.