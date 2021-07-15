Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ Documentary Lands At Paramount+, Gets October Debut

Madonna’s highly-anticipated tour documentary Madame X is coming to Paramount+ and is slated to begin streaming exclusively Friday, Oct. 8.

ViacomCBS made the announcement Thursday, confirming that its streaming arm would debut the documentary this fall in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, the Nordics and Canada. The film will be made available to anyone outside of these markets to watch on MTV.

“Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me,” Madonna said in a statement. “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”

Madame X was filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, and will feature the record-setting and award-winning pop singer performing new music, past hits and fan favorites as her Madame X persona, a secret agent that travels the globe and swaps identities while fighting for freedom and bringing light to the darkest of places. Offering a behind-the-scenes look at the 2019 and 2020 tour, the film will showcase the show’s 48 on-stage performers, musicians, dancers and her children, alongside the all-female Orquestra Batukadeiras.

The documentary follows the release of Madonna’s fourteenth studio album of the same name, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019, as well as a 22-minute documentary called The World of Madame X, which was also released in 2019.

Madame X comes from MTV Entertainment Studios and is directed by Ricardo Gomes and SKNX. Jamie King serves as creative producer and Megan Lawson as co-director and lead choreographer.