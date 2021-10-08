Madonna Calls Past Attempts at a Movie About Her Life “Hideous Superficial Crap” From Men

Madonna says she’s fought several studio attempts to do a movie about her life in part because the projects have always been written and directed by men, including one unnamed “misogynist.”

While appearing on The Tonight Show Thursday, the Madame X singer confirmed that she’s helming her own visual autobiography — not “a biopic,” per the artist — because past attempts at doing so have all come from the male gaze.

“The reason I’m doing it is because a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men,” she said while making a disgusted sound, to audience cheers.

When host Jimmy Fallon interjected that “some men” are good, Madonna acknowledged that “some men are good” before quickly following up that, “Good men is pretty much an oxymoron.”

She then began to detail one script from one specific studio that was not only “hideous” and “superficial” but also from an unnamed director she described as a “total misogynist.”

“Anyways, I read that Universal was doing a script. Like they sent me the script because they wanted my blessing, and I read it,” she recalled. “It was the most hideous, superficial crap I’ve ever read.”

She said that’s when she found out that it was directed by a man with “no understanding of women,” which made her question why he would want to tell her story. “I’m not even gonna say his name, but he’s a total misogynist [and he] was directing and I’m looking, … ‘Why would these people make a movie about my life?’ There’s nothing true in the script, the guy who’s making it has no understanding of women. No appreciation for women. No respect for women,” she said.

The iconic pop artist then went on to say that this wasn’t the only time something similar had happened and that after threatening to protest other projects, she finally just decided to helm her own story.

“This happened a couple of times and I had to like call people up — call up the heads of studios, call up my agents — threaten them and say that I will stand in front of the building and protest and make everybody’s life a misery if they go through with it, and they still did not take me seriously,” she told Fallon. “So finally I just threw down the gauntlet.”