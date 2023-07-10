Madonna Speaks Out After Hospitalization: “I Have Felt Your Love”

Madonna is speaking out after recovering from a bacterial infection that resulted in a multi-day hospital stay.

Taking to social media on Monday, the singer thanked everyone for their “positive energy” and “prayers and words of healing and encouragement.”

“I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she wrote.

She went on to detail her first moments in the hospital which included immediately thinking of her children then thinking of her fans and team who were both excited and working “tirelessly” on her upcoming Celebration Tour.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappointment anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone,” she continued.

Prior to the hospitalization, the singer was in rehearsals for her Celebration Tour, which was expected to begin in Canada in around two weeks when she was hospitalized. The tour had since been postponed with Madonna now announcing that she will begin the tour in Europe in October.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M.”

Madonna did not share further details of why she was hospitalized. Along with the statement, Madonna shared a selfie of herself.

On June 28, the singer’s talent manager and producer Guy Oseary confirmed in a statement shared on Instagram that Madonna had been admitted to an intensive care unit June 24 for treatment of what was described as a serious infection. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” he wrote. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”