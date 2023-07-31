Madonna Thanks Children and Friends for Support One Month After Hospitalization: “It Made All the Difference”

Madonna took to social media on Sunday to show her appreciation for her loved ones and all their support throughout her recovery following her hospitalization last month.

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine,” she wrote on Instagram. “One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

In June, the Grammy-winner singer was in the hospital for multiple days due to a bacterial infection, according to her talent manager and producer Guy Oseary. At the time, he said she was expected to make a full recovery, but that her Celebration World Tour would be postponed.

Madonna also expressed gratitude for her close friends, even recognizing a sweet gift Oseary gave to her: “A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it.”

“A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own,” the singer said of the present. “I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.”

She concluded her post by thanking “all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!”

Earlier this month, she also shared a message on her Instagram, thanking fans for their “positive energy” and “prayers and words of healing and encouragement.”

She continued, “I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”