Marilyn Manson Court Docs Claim Assault Allegations Are “Coordinated Attack”

Manson denies all of it and says the accusations are part of a conspiracy. In a new motion, seen by Billboard, the veteran artist claims the accusers are “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement,” and that the Bianco and others “spent months plotting, workshopping, and fine-tuning” their statements into “twisted tales” that bear no resemblance to reality.

The paperwork, filed Wednesday (July 28) to the United States District Court for the Central District of California (Western Division), brands Bianco and others as “co-conspirators” who are “desperately trying to conflate the imagery and artistry of Warner’s ‘shock rock’ stage persona, ‘Marilyn Manson,’ with fabricated accounts of abuse.” His attorney has separately said Bianco’s claims are “provably false.”

Earlier this month, Manson turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department July 2 on an outstanding arrest warrant on assault charges relating to an alleged 2019 incident in New Hampshire. He has since been released on personal recognizance bail.