Marilyn Manson Loses Grammy Nomination for Best Rap Song

Marilyn Manson has lost one of two previously announced nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, was removed as a Grammy nominee in an updated list published by the Recording Academy to the Grammys’ website on Thursday. The reason for his removal was not cited. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to the Recording Academy for comment.

The rocker, who has been embroiled in a number of sexual assault lawsuits, was nominated in the best rap song category alongside Kanye West and Jay-Z for the Donda rapper’s single “Jail.” In addition to the best rap song category, Manson received a second Donda nomination alongside a sprawling list of artists for album of the year as a featured artist and a songwriter. That nomination, according to the Grammys’ site, still stands.

The musician is currently being investigated by Los Angeles authorities on accusations of sexual assault made by a number of women. Most recently, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy Eva Jimenez confirmed a search warrant was served on Manson’s home.

The L.A. sheriff’s department first announced that detectives were investigating Manson over reports of domestic violence in February, relating to incidents that allegedly took place between 2009 and 2011 in West Hollywood. This was the same month Manson’s former fiancee and Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood publicly identified him as her abuser in an Instagram post.

Game of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco has also sued Manson in federal court. She alleges sexual, physical and emotional abuse and stated that the shock rocker also violated human trafficking law by bringing her to California from England for roles in music videos and movies that never materialized or existed.

Manson previously appeared alongside West and singer Justin Bieber at one of Kanye West’s Sunday Service events. Manson, who emerged on the music scene in the ’90s, has previously received four Grammy nominations over the course of his career but never won.