Marilyn Manson Will Report to L.A. Authorities on Arrest Warrant From New Hampshire Incident

Marilyn Manson will report to the Los Angeles Police Department on an active arrest warrant from a 2019 incident of alleged assault in Gilford, New Hampshire.

According to local news outlets including WMUR-9, Gilford police chief Anthony Bean Burpee said Friday that Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, has reached an agreement between New Hampshire officials and Manson’s attorney, Howard King, to turn himself in. It is unclear when this will take place.

Manson, 52, was accused of assaulting a videographer at a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in August of 2019, and is charged with two misdemeanor accounts of simple assault. If convicted, the singer could face a possible jail sentence and fine of up to $2,000.

According to the report, Manson could be arraigned on the charges in New Hampshire’s Laconia District Court later this summer.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Manson’s attorney for comment.

In February of this year, Evan Rachel Wood named Manson, who she met when she was 18 and was once briefly engaged to, as her alleged abuser, calling him a “dangerous man.”

In a statement posted to her Instagram account, the actress wrote, “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail.”

Four other women also came forward with abuse claims. At the time, Manson denied the allegations in a statement posted to his social media account.

An investigation was subsequently launched by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, while Manson was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings; and by Starz’s American Gods, in which he had a recurring role. He was also let go from CAA, where he was represented.